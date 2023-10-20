Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tried his hand at making a dosa at a roadside eatery in Telangana's Jagtial district on Friday, as part of 'Vijayabheri Yatra'. He stopped enroute at Nukapally bus stand and went to an eatery and interacted with a person making dosas.

He enquired about the process of making dosa and then tried his hand at making a dosa, much to the surprise of the local people. The MP also asked the dosa maker about his income and the problems faced by him.

The Congress leader also had a chat with passersby and also distributed chocolates among children. Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Telangana for a third day.

After a night halt in Karimnagar, he left for Jagtial on Friday morning. He will also be visiting Armoor district as part of the bus yatra before returning to Delhi. Elections for the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Vijayabheri Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday predicted that there will be a Congress wave in Telangana and the party will storm to power, while addressing a series of meetings as part of Vijaybheri Yatra in the state.

He exuded confidence that Congress will sweep the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month. "Write it down. The Congress is coming to power in Telangana," he said and reiterated that after coming to power, it will undertake a caste census in the state.

He assured the people that he would always be available for Telangana. "Whenever Telangana needs Rahul Gandhi, he will be here. Your soldier is sitting in Delhi and he will come whenever you need me," he said.

Addressing public meetings and corner meetings in Bhupalapally, Peddapally and Karimnagar districts, he said his relationship with Telangana was not political but that of family and love just like the bonding Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had with the state.

The Congress MP recalled that it was Sonia Gandhi who carved out Telangana despite knowing that this could result in a political loss for the Congress. He said she did this for the sake of the poor, farmers and workers of Telangana.

10 Years of KCR

Rahul Gandhi alleged that during the last 10 years Chief Minister KCR shattered the dreams of people of Telangana. He said the Assembly elections will be a battle between 'Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana' (feudals' Telangana and people's Telangana).

"KCR and his family members control all key departments relating to land, sand and liquor. Your Chief Minister acts like a king and not as Chief Minister," he said.

He alleged that KCR escalated the cost of Kaleshewram project to over one lakh crore rupees and snatched people's lands. "This project benefited only big contractors who are friends of KCR," he said.

The Congress MP alleged that the BRS government also snatched lands in the name of Dharani portal by changing the land records and slammed KCR for failing to fulfill the promise to give lands to Dalits and tribals.

He said people did not get double bed-room houses while loans of farmers were not waived. He also alleged that the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefited only big landlords.

Rahul Gandhi, who earlier interacted with the employees of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), assured them that the Congress will not allow its privatisation.

"I have not come to tell lies. I can't tell lies to my family members," he said while reiterating six guarantees announced by the party for Telangana.

The Congress leader said people can go and see how Congress fulfilled its promises in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Reiterating the allegation that KCR is hand in glove with BJP, he said this was proved by the fact that there are no cases against KCR. "The entire country knows if there is one man who confronts BJP, fights BJP, it is Rahul Gandhi. This is not a political fight for me. This is the fight of DNA. They booked 25 cases against me. Whenever they get a chance they book a case because they know Rahul Gandhi can never compromise with them and he can only fight against their ideology," he said and asked how many cases Modi booked against KCR.

Describing caste census as the main issue in the country, he said once the party comes to power in Telangana, it will order caste census. He said if Congress comes to power in Delhi, a similar exercise will be undertaken as this will show the real power of OBCs.

(With inputs from IANS)