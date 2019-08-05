Actress Kasturi Shankar, who is rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as a wild-card entrant, has spoken about each contestant of the show. Of all the comments, her views on Sandy, one of the people's favourite participant this season, has drawn the viewers' attention.

Talking about the strategy, she said, "Sandy is a blue-eyed boy of Vijay TV. The channel knows in and out of him. It is also aware of his weaknesses. But till today, we have not seen his shortcomings in the show. I feel the channel wants showcase only positive side of him,"

Kasturi claims that even Kamal Haasan has become a fan of Sandy and displaying special affection towards him. She adds, "He conveys his message jokingly. He would have become a villain if he had said it without a smiling face,"

She alleges that Sandy has a strategy in place for every week and starts influencing people on various issues that includes nomination process. "Those things are not being aired and only positive aspects are being projected of him," she points out.

Kasturi feels most of the contestants are not perfect and everybody has their own strategy except for Mugen and Tharshan. In the interview, the actress feels pity for Cheran's situation in the house as the four-time National Award-winning filmmaker has gone through a lot of humiliation from the inmates.

Meanwhile, the actress, who has been repeatedly approached by Vijay TV to be a contestant on the show, is yet to confirm whether she has decided to enter the house this season.

On the other hand, Reshma has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 much to the surprise of the audience, who were predicting Sakshi Agarwal to be out of the show on Sunday (4 August).