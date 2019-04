The fifth Vijay Television Awards was held recently and the episode was aired on the channel on Sunday afternoon, 28 April. The talented artists, who are part of the shows on the Tamil channel, were honoured with awards for their wonderful performance which ensured the channel to get good TRPs.

Among the all, Thai Selvam's Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar bagged the major awards as it was honoured in five categories. It was followed by Rajkiran's Aranmanai Kili, Sivasekar's Pandian Stores and Praveen Bennet's Raja Rani which bagged three awards each. Here is the complete list of Vijay Television Award winners:

Best Hero Award: Surya Darshan for Aranmanai Kili

Best Heroine: Monisha Arshak for Aranmanai Kili

Best Mother: Pragathi for Aranmanai Kili

Best Daughter: Mounika Devi for Avalum Naanum

Best Son: Prajin for Chinnathambi

Best Budding Pair: Pavithra and Dhiraviam Rajakumaran for Eeramana Rojave

Best Serial: Mouna Ragam

Best child Award: Sherine Farhana for Mouna Ragam

Best Hero: Senthil Kumar for Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar

Favourite Jodi: Senthil Kumar and Raksha Holla for Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar

Best Marumagal: Rashmi Jayraj for Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar

Best Family Show: Pandian Stores

Best Writer: Priya Thambi for Pandian Stores

Best Supporting Awards: Danam - Pandian Stores

Non Stop Comedy: Aranthangi Nisha

Best Villian: Shanoor Sana Begum for Ponmagal Vanthaal

Best Heroine: Alya Manasa for Raja Rani

Best jodi: Sanjeev and Alya Manasa for Raja Rani

Best Comedian: Shabnam for Raja Rani

Best Pair of Anchorr: Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande

Best Anchor: Rio

Best Couples: Amit Bhargav and Sharanya Turadi Sundaraj for Nenjam Marappathillai

Best Director: Thai Selvam for Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar

Best Dialogue: E. Chandrasekar and K Jayaprakash for Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar