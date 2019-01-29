Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known as 'Makkal Selvan', is known for his bond with fans. The actor, who is currently in Kerala, for the shooting of his new movie 'Maamanithan' recently found time to take snaps with his fans. And several videos circulated online shows him taking selfies with locals.

Recently, a noble act from Vijay Sethupathi made him the favourite star of people in Kerala. When Vijay Sethupathi was shooting, an old woman came near him and asked money to buy medicines.

Hearing the request, Vijay Sethupathi asked his aides whether they have money in their wallet. Soon, a man named Ibrahim gave his wallet to Sethupathi, and the actor gave the entire money to the old woman without even bothering to count it.

Vijay Sethupathi's noble deed soon started receiving positive reviews from people in Kerala, and many people asked celebrities in Mollywood to learn from the Tamil actor when it comes to compassion and empathy.

In another instance, the actor hugged and congratulated one of his fan from Kerala who mimicked his voice in the most perfect manner.

'Maamanithan' is being directed by Seenu Ramasamy. The film handles 'drama' genre, and it features Gayathrie, Guru Somasundaram, and Shaji Chen in other prominent roles. As per close sources to the movie, the makers will wrap up their Kerala schedule today, and may soon head to Rameswaram to film the remaining portions.

Vijay Sethupathi's previous release 'Petta' which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role is enjoying its dream run at the Kerala box-office. Even though Rajinikanth's high-voltage mass performance is the major highlight of 'Petta', audiences in Kerala are also praising Vijay Sethupathi for enacting the role of a North Indian thug with perfection.

Check out Vijay Sethupathi's interaction with his fans while in Kerala.