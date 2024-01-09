"We never said no to Hindi, we are against Hindi imposition," Vijay Sethupathi's comment at the Merry Christmas is breaking the Internet. At the press interaction, the Super Deluxe actor was irked by a question from a Tamil reporter about learning Hindi. The reporter questioned Tamil Nadu's opposition to learning Hindi over the time.

A visibly irritated Sethupathi replied, "I remember you asking the same question to Aamir Khan. Why are you asking this question again and again?" He further explained that we are never against learning the language, we are only opposing the imposition. He said, "We never said no to Hindi. We are against the Hindi imposition. There's a difference between both."

He further added that people are learning Hindi here, and no one is against that. "Your question is wrong and irrelevant," he voiced. The actor even shared that Minister Thyagarajan has clarified his stance about Hindi. He said, "No one is stopping anyone from learning Hindi. Even PTR (Minister Thyagarajan) has explained this; please see that." The video has been going viral on social media platforms with netizens criticising the reporter for his insensitive remark at the wrong place.

"I am a big fan of Katrina"

The actor also praised his costar Katrina Kaif for her dedication, mindfulness and adaptability. He also revealed that he is a big fan of the Dhoom actress and was very happy when he saw her on the first day. "She will put in a lot of effort to make a scene better. That's why she is in the industry not only because she is beautiful but also because she is sensible. Just based on beauty you can't survive for so long. There should be sense and understanding. I felt it when I was working with her," he added.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas is a collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. The film is set to release in two versions – Hindi and Tamil – on January 12. The music of the film is composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Varun Grover.

I’ve stopped doing guest roles or villain roles as it affects my mainstream hero market



Vijay Sethupathi Was 'Shattered' When Super Deluxe Lost To Gully Boy As India's Oscar Entry

Interestingly, during a fan interaction, when asked about his film Super Deluxe losing out to Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy as India's official entry, the actor called it 'heartbreaking.' He said, "I was shattered, but it's politics. Even if I were not in that film, I would've wanted that film to go there. Something happened in between, and I don't want to talk about that. It's unnecessary." Super Deluxe was one of the critically acclaimed films of the year where the actor played the role of a transgender. It also featured Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin, and Mirnalini Ravi, along with Sethupathi.