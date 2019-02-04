Vijay Sethupathi, better known as the Makkal Selvan of Tamil cinema, is now the latest target among social media extremists over his controversial comments on Sabarimala temple.

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's stand on the Sabarimala issue was correct, and there is no point in banning women on temple because of menstruation.

"It is pretty easy to lead the life as a man. But for women, it is not that smooth. Women need to face pain every month due to menstruation. Who told that menstruation is impure? It is actually very sacred. In Sabarimala issue, I stand with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," said Vijay Sethupathi.

During the talk, Sethupathi also lauded Pinarayi Vijayan stating that he is a man with integrity. While recalling an incident where he shared the stage with Pinarayi Vijayan, the actor said that the CM's entry into the stage was like a Principal entering the classroom.

Vijay Sethupathi also lashed out at the caste system which prevails strongly in the society. The 'Vikram Vedha' actor said that future generations will embrace love marriages more so that the wall of the caste system can be broken easily.

Even though the comments made by Vijay Sethupathi received positive responses from left liberals, a section of social media users, especially, supporters of Sangh Parivar have started attacking him in the most merciless manner. Some users even claim that Vijay Sethupathi is intentionally trying to tarnish the Hindu religion.

These people believe that rituals and traditions are created for all time, and they are not supposed to undergo any revival. Some people have even threatened Vijay Sethupathi to never comment on anything about Hindu religion or practices.