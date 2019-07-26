PR Handout

Film festivals are often described as a melting pot of cultures and that's exactly what the much revered Indian Film Festival of Melbourne stands for. Taking their theme of courage forward, the year's most notable Tamil film Super Deluxe is all set to be screened at the festival. The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, has been nominated in the Best Actor, Best Director and Best Film categories at the event and has been hailed as the bravest film to come off Tamil cinema in a long time.

Since IFFM is symbolic of the celebration of Indian cinema, it was necessary that the curated films be representative of the current wave of cinema in the country.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick says, "In times of social media, when films can be consumed in a personal space, we are viewing films regardless of the language they are made in. Super Deluxe became an instant hit and the social media couldn't stop raving about its nuanced treatment. It is essential for the world to see Indian cinema as more than just Hindi films. Though the explosion since Bahubali has rightly moved the focus to films made in regional languages, a broader audience have to be exposed to gems like Super Deluxe to understand the real power and potential of Indian films. It was, thus, essential for me to bring this beautiful film to the Indian audience in Melbourne. The film's leading actor Vijay Sethupathi, actress Gayathri and the director Thiagarajan Kumararaja will also be at the festival to talk about this wonderful film".

Considered to be the right blend of pop culture and philosophy, the film's director is equally excited to take his baby to a whole new set of viewers. He said, "An artistic work gives pleasure in two phases 1. When it is made 2. When it is consumed. I am very happy that Super Deluxe is transcending territories and language barriers. I'm looking forward to being at IFFM Australia"