The kind of applause and praise actor Vijay Sethupathi received for Super Deluxe is just amazing. And yes, it fetched him a National Award too. The 96 movie actor was seen playing a transgender in this film and this kind of role is something not every actor would dare to do. But for taking the courage and risk as well in doing this role has bought immense appreciation to Vijay. Once again, he proved that he is a versatile actor and that he is capable of doing any kind of role.

The actor was seen in an interview where he was invited alongside other actors of Indian cinema. This interview was done by Film Companion where it was all about the 100 best performances of the decade. Vijay was invited to this programme for the role he played in Super Deluxe.

When the interviewer asked Vijay Sethupathi about playing a transgender and whether it is true that he begged the director for the role, he said, "Yes it is true that I begged him. When he came and narrated me the script and scenes, I was so impressed with the scenes between the father and son. The character of Raaskutty blew my mind. So I told him that he need not pay me a single penny for it, and that I want to do the role. And it happened, finally."

Screenshot from YouTube

How the transformation happened

When asked about how the transformation happened, Vijay said he took some time to realise that he is playing a transgender, in order to feel and think like a woman. "For the first scene, I took around 50 to 60 takes. It took me a lot of time to understand the intensity of my role. It finally struck my mind that people will see me as a woman on the screen and not the actual Vijay Sethupathi. Moreover, I am not someone who believes that my act should be perfect within the first two takes. I believe in taking more number of takes. I don't want to compete with my co-actors or the art form," said that actor.

Super Deluxe is still being praised by many celebrities and general audiences. On the show too, Ranveer Singh was all praises for Vijay and Raaskutty.