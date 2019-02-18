Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is being considered for the role of a villain in filmmaker Sukumar's next production, which marks the acting debut of megastar Chiranjeevi's nephew Vaishnav Tej.

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most-talented Tamil actors and is set to foray into the Telugu film industry with Chiranjeevi-starrer period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now, the buzz in the industry is that producer Sukumar is considering his name for the negative role in his upcoming movie which will be directed by Buchi Babu.

But Sukumar, who is co-producing this film with Mythri Movie Makers, is yet to approach Vijay Sethupathi with an offer. "The filmmakers have not zeroed in on any particular star as of now, however, they are keen to cast a familiar face so that it elevates the film's appeal. Vijay Sethupathi's name has been discussed and efforts are on to talk to the actor," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

It is known that mega family already has several talents like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Naga Babu, Allu Aravind, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela and Kalyan Dhev in Tollywood. Vaishnav Tej is the latest member of this family to enter the film industry. He will be seen romancing an NRI girl named Manisha Raj.

Vaishnav Tej's debut movie was launched at a grand opening ceremony in Hyderabad in the third week of January. Megastar Chiranjeevi took some time off from his busy schedule of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to attend this event and kick-started its shooting by clapping the board. Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej were also present on this occasion.

Vaishnav Tej is the younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej, who is all excited about his brother's debut as an actor. The Jawan actor tweeted, "2009 I started my journey as an actor and the Telugu film industry has been really kind to me and taught me a lot... and in 2019 my little brother #PanjaVaisshnavTej is starting his journey into TFI...hope that he gets the same love, affection and blessings from you... (sic)."