Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are soon going to make their digital debuts. The two superstars would be seen in Amazon web-series Sunny. The series would be directed by The Family Man fame Raj and DK. The series is going to be three seasons long. The casting coup itself makes the series a big-budget project and their massive fees would leave your jaws dropped.

After the success of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man, Raj and DK have emerged as a bankable duo. Thus, when the two brought the script of Sunny to Amazon, it didn't take them too long to sign the project. The mega project demanded big names and the duo got the biggest names they possibly could – Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

"Owing to the success of The Family Man, the company believed in the filmmaker duo and when they brought this show to the table and suggested a huge budget because of the two stars they were planning to get and Amazon agreed. This would be Shahid's big debut and Vijay's first web show as well. Plus, they loved the casting coup," says a Bollywood Hungama report.

The report further stated that Shahid Kapoor agreed for the project and quoted Rs 40 crores as his fee. It further says that Shahid also kept a clause of increase in fee for the next season if all goes well. If Shahid's fee surprised you, wait till you hear how much Vijay Sethupathi is charging. As per the same report, Sethupathi would be taking home Rs 55 crores. Though he has not put up a clause of fee hike for the next season, this fee itself is insanely huge.

"Both of them have roles that are on equal footing but Vijay is undoubtedly a mega star from South and the makers agreed on the deal. He is getting a much bigger sum compared to Shahid but unlike Shahid, his contract has no mention of any hike for the second season," it said.

Well, with this budget and investment, it surely is going to be a blockbuster!