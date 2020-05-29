Many people including some politicians like, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Minister Smriti Z Irani, Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh are saddened by the death of Bejan Daruwalla.

Daruwalla was admitted to the hospital about a week ago following complaints of breathlessness and pneumonia-like symptoms. His condition deteriorated during the past couple of days and he was kept on ventilator for the last two days. He died at 5.13 p.m. on Friday.

Bejan Daruwalla is survived by two sons Nastur and Fardun and daughter Nazreen. Daruwalla was a popular astrologer and had an affinity with celebrities and he himself was also considered to be one. His astrological portal was called 'GaneshaSpeaks'.

Many people including politicians are saddened by the death of Bejan Daruwalla. Some of them took to their Twitter account to pay tributes to him and offer condelences to his family and followers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani: Saddened by the demise of renowned astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul, my condolences. Om Shanti....

Smriti Z Irani: My deepest condolences on the passing away of Bejan Daruwala to his friends, family & followers. Exuberant with a fantastic sense of humour Bejan Uncle brought joy to all who had the honour of knowing him. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti

Anil Deshmukh: Saddened to hear that well-known astrologer @Bejan_Daruwalla has succumbed to the #Covid_19 virus in an Ahmedabad hospital. My deepest condolences to his next of kin, friends & the huge following he enjoyed.

Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe: Saddening to know about the demise of the most loving and affectionate astrologist Bejan Daruwala!He was proud to describe himself a devotee of Ganesha! Everything he would predict was always in the name of Ganesha! May 'Ganesha' give Sadgati to the departed soul! Shraddhanjali!

With IANS inputs