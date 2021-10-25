Actor Vijay on Monday had a meeting with the members of his fans club who won the elections in the recently-held local body polls. The actor had discussions with them as they officially begin public service.

In the elections, 115 members of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have been elected out of which two people have become panchayat presidents and 12 people have become Vice Presidents. The rest others will serve as the ward members.

In the meeting, he congratulated the winners and wishes them all the best. The actor advised them to respond to people's problems and raise the issue to concerned state and central governments.

The Tamil actor has reportedly given an 11-point strategy in politics and suitable action will be taken against those who work against the fan club.

A total of 169 people had contested in the elections and 115 people emerged victorious.

The elections for different local bodies were held between October 6 and 9 for 27.003 posts. Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, and Tenkasi are some of the seats bagged by the fans club members.

They had contested from Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkan as independent candidates with the support of the actor after Vijay Makkal Iyakkam founded by his father and filmmaker Chandrasekhar was disbanded for allegedly involving in political activities without the actor's consent.

Controversy

Prior to the election, the fans' club members had told a daily that they were contesting the elections with the support of the actor. So, they had used his pictures and the fans club flag during the campaigning.

Last month, Vijay has filed a case against 11 people including his parents to prevent them from conducting political meetings using his name. He has moved a civil suit in a Chennai court seeking an injunction on these 11 individuals.