Actor Vijay's fans club has sprung a surprise at the Tamil Nadu local body elections by coming up with an impressive performance. Over 100 seats have been won by the members of the association, thus giving him the confidence to foray into politics.

Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Wins Big

Going by the reports, his fans club – Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam – has emerged victorious in 109 local seats out of which 59 candidates won unopposed.

The elections for different local bodies were held between October 6 and 9 for 27.003 posts. Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, and Tenkasi are some of the seats bagged by the fans club members.

They had contested from Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkan as independent candidates with the support of the actor after Vijay Makkal Iyakkam founded by his father and filmmaker Chandrasekhar was disbanded for allegedly involving in political activities without the actor's consent.

Prior to the election, the fans' club members had told a daily that they were contesting the elections with the support of the actor. So, they had used his pictures and the fans club flag during the campaigning.

Controversy Before Election

Last month, Vijay has filed a case against 11 people including his parents to prevent them from conducting political meetings using his name. He has moved a civil suit in a Chennai court seeking an injunction on these 11 individuals.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them'', The Times of India quoted Vijay as saying in an official statement.

This victory holds significance as it gives a boost to Vijay's political aspiration.

Vijay and Politics

For over a decade, Vijay has been hinting at political entry. He had first met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and indicated that he might join Congress, but later he said that he had no serious plans of joining the grand old party.

In the later years, Vijay has been using his movies and audio launch events to take potshots at people in power. He also expressed his views on demonetisation, anti- Sterlite protest, etc.

Film personalities entering politics and tasting huge success in politics in Tamil Nadu is not new. Former Chief Ministers like MGR, J Jayalalithaa, and Karunanidhi held the top positions for more than two tenures.