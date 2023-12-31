Tensions escalated at the funeral of the late actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth as Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay faced an unsettling incident, experiencing a slipper attack while paying his respects. The distressing event unfolded as Vijay navigated through a crowd of fans and reporters, attempting to reach Vijayakanth's resting place in Chennai.

The actor was visibly emotional as he talked to Vijaykanth's family and touched his glass coffin. He paused for a short while to have one last look at Vijaykanth before blending back into the crowd. Despite efforts by the police and his security team to protect him, a few people in the crowd still managed to touch the actor. While he was getting into his car, someone threw a slipper at him. However, his security promptly intercepted and tossed it back towards its source.

This is unwanted things at funeral. pic.twitter.com/DQANBcToSB — T J V? (@TrollJokarVijay) December 28, 2023

The actor's fans and the public are upset witnessing the disrespect Vijay faced. "He is unable to even pay homage properly. Can understand fans' love but this is not the right time guys, the price the celebrities have to pay," read a tweet. "OMG...these fans are so aggressive...didn't know this..Why??? Any idea," read another comment. "There is a place and time for everything..All celeb fans have to show restraint and dignity, when their idols come to pay their respects," read another tweet.

Coming to Vijaykanth, the founder-leader of DMDK and a renowned Tamil actor, Vijayakanth, passed away in Chennai on Thursday at the age of 71 after battling a prolonged illness. His party stated that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was put on ventilator support. However, the hospital, MIOT International, where he was admitted, clarified that he suffered from pneumonia. The hospital's statement mentioned, "Captain Vijayakanth was receiving ventilatory support due to his admission for pneumonia. Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team, he passed away in the morning on December 28th, 2023."