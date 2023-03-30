There is widespread speculation that actress Nayantara will follow Deepika Padukone's way. Deepika's picture-perfect bikini body was the talk of the town after the release of Pathaan and the movie went on to become a blockbuster.

Now, according to buzz, Naya is likely to take the same route. The Southern beauty who has already donned a bikini in Ajith's Billa might weave the magic again on screen. Interestingly, Nayan has put up a no-bikini and no-intimate scenes in her clause post her wedding to director Vignesh Shivan. Will she break her rule? Let's wait and watch!

However, there is no official confirmation on the reports. On the other hand, some reports suggest that even if the script demands a bikini scene, it will have nothing to do with Deepika or Pathaan. However, the comparison is inevitable. Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone are likely to make extended cameos.

On the other hand, last year Tamil producer Manikam Narayanan accused director Atlee of plagiarism charges. He claimed that Jawan is an unofficial adaptation of his film Perarasu. The film revolves around an honest CBI officer (played by Vijaykanth) who investigates the disappearance of a judge. When he is on the verge of closing the case, the culprits get murdered by an unidentified person, who is later revealed as his biological twin.

Are you ready to be part of the next mega VFX action movie Jawan!



We’re looking for passionate artists who are eager to showcase their skills and creativity on a project that’s set to be the talk of the town.



Apply now on https://t.co/mWsrJTACqz#RCHiring#Jawan pic.twitter.com/SoN6LPszoE — Redchillies.vfx (@vfx_redchillies) March 17, 2023

Well, this is not the first instance where Atlee is charged with using another's storyline. His debut film Raja Rani is often compared to Mani Ratnam's cult classic Mouna Raagam, Mersal with Kamal Haasan's Apoorva Sagodharargal and Rajinikanth's Moondru Mugam, Bigil with Chak De India. Jawan is all set to hit the screens later this year.