Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to hit the screens this Summer. The first part ended with Prince Arulmozhi Varman's death causing havoc in the Chola Kingdom. A furious Aditya Karikalan is storming towards the kingdom for revenge. Meanwhile, we also got to see Oomai Rani saving Arulmozhi from a giant wave. Ponniyin Selvan has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.

For beginners, we have a guide sheet on all the characters!

So what can we expect from Ponniyin Selvan 2? The mystery behind the Mute Queen would be the intriguing part. Aishwarya Rai plays the role and it would be interesting to see the connection between the Queen and Nandini.

What is Nandini's relationship with the Pandiya King? This would form the base for the rest of the plot, with the revenge plan to bring down the Chola Kingdom in full swing, this relationship will further unveil Adithya Karikalan's fury.

The blooming love story between Princess Kundavi and Vandiyathevan would be the fun part. Can their love triumph over all the obstacles?

And of course the fate of Aditya Karikalan and Arulmozhi Varman. Who will win over the kingdom and how?