Belonging to the former royal family of the erstwhile Ramanad kingdom in Tamil Nadu and patron of Rameswaram temple, Kumaran Sethupathi passed away at his residence in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. He was 56.

He was ailing for a long time and was bedridden for the past one year, a statement from his office said. He passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife, Rajarajeswari Nachiyar, a son and a daughter.

Sethupathis were the chieftains of the erstwhile Ramanad kingdom and were entrusted to rule the Sethu coast and protect the devotees who visited the Rameswaram temple. They declared independence from the Nayak rule during the reign of Kilavan Sethupathi from 1670-to 1708.

They continued to live at Ramanad palace and were the patrons of various institutions including the Rameswaram temple.

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam condoled his passing away. V.K. Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran and other senior political leaders also expressed their condolences at the passing away of Kumaran Sethupathi.