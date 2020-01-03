Time and again, there have been debates on who would take over Rajinikanth's place in Kollywood. The discussions had only led to fanfare with no clear answer, but if we go by the latest rumours, Vijay is set to become the next biggest name of the Tamil film industry.

Is Vijay ready to replace Rajinikanth as the next superstar of Kollywood?

Speculations are rife that Vijay is getting a bigger pay check than Rajinikanth in his next movie. The actor's next is funded by Sun Pictures, which is paying him a hefty remuneration, the highest-ever amount that he got for a film till date.

The consistent performance of Vijay's movies at the box office in his home territory of Tamil Nadu and his increasing fan following outside the state were said to be the main factors which made Sun Pictures offer him big pay check, say rumour mills.

Vijay's Remuneration

Vijay had reportedly got around Rs 35-40 crore as remuneration for his previous movie Bigil, which became the biggest hit of 2019 at the box office. It had minted Rs 80+ crore share in Tamil Nadu alone.

However, the name of the director of Vijay's next film is yet to be revealed. Vetrimaaran and a few others were in the race, but in the end, AR Murugadoss seems to be the front-runner to direct Thalapathy again.

Thuppakki 2 on the Cards?

The duo had earlier worked in the films like Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar. Interestingly, the director had revealed in the recent interview about his desire to do a sequel to Thuppakki.

"I would definitely like to do Thuppakki 2 once the idea for the sequel strikes me," he said. He wants to send Jagadish (the name of Vijay's character) on an international mission. "I have to develop the character and send Jagadish on an operation to some foreign country. Once I get the spark, I will do Thuppakki 2," the filmmaker added.