Vijay's Bigil is completing its sixth week run in theatres in Chennai and will have countable shows as it enters its seventh week. The Tamil movie has turned out to be the biggest hit in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in 2019, but it has failed to beat the records of the actor's earlier films like Sarkar and Bigil.

Bigil Opening

The movie got gigantic opening and made stupendous business in the next two days. The movie minted Rs 5.33 crore from 675 shows in its first weekend in Chennai. The Diwali holiday ensured that it retains the momentum.

By the end of 10 days, the Atlee Kumar's film had collected Rs 10.76 crore in Chennai. The movie had a free run for almost four weeks without any competition. As a result, the sports drama managed to collect Rs 14.15 crore by the end of its sixth weekend.

Although it is considered to be a good collection in Kollywood, Bigil is unlikely to beat the lifetime collection records of Vijay's previous films Sarkar and Mersal. While Sarkar made a lifetime collection of Rs 15.50 crore, the closing business of Mersal in Chennai stood at Rs 14.76 crore.

Bigil requires Rs 61 lakh to surpass the business of Mersal. The former had collected Rs 11+ lakh in the weekdays in its fifth week and the collection came to just Rs 4+ lakh during the sixth weekend. Considering the trend, the Atlee's latest movie is unlikely shatter the said record.

It also means Bigil has failed to find a place in the top five highest-grossing movies in Chennai. Check out the list below:

Kabali: Rs 24 crore

2.0: Rs 23 crore

Baahubali: Rs 18 crore

Sarkar: 15.50 crore

Mersal: Rs 14.76 crore