Dhruv Vikram's debut movie Adithya Varma has occupied the top position at the Chennai box office in its first weekend. Whereas Vijay's Diwali Bigil has retained the momentum even in its fifth weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Adithya Varma at No. 1 Position

The Dhruv-starrer has raked in Rs 1.03 crore from 261 shows, as per Behindwoods. It is considered to be a very good opening featuring a newbie in Chennai. With the film getting fairly positive reviews, the Tamil flick is likely to do well in the days to come.

Hollywood movie Frozen 2 has got a good opening in Chennai. The English flick has raked in Rs 89.44 lakh from 165 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in its first weekend.

The collection of Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan has dropped in its second weekend. It has raked in Rs 22.94 lakh from 96 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 1.30 crore in Chennai.

Bigil set to join set to Cross Rs 14-crore mark

Vijay's Bigil has turned out to be a successful venture in Chennai. The movie has earned Rs 19.07 lakh from 84 shows even in its fifth weekend. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 13.99 crore. It is crossing Rs 14-crore mark on Monday, 25 November.

Likewise, Karthi's Diwali release Kaithi has also become a hit at the box office. In its fifth weekend, it has earned Rs 11.14 lakh from 51 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 5.34 crore.

However, Hindi film Pagalpanti has opened to a poor start by collecting Rs 11.05 lakh from 63 shows and new Tamil film K.D. has earned Rs 4.96 lakh from 48 shows in its first weekend.

Meanwhile, the business of Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia's Action has completely dropped in its second weekend. The Sundar C-directorial could earn only 3.80 lakh from 33 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 1.19 crore in Chennai.