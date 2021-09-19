Actor Vijay has filed a case against 11 people including his parents to prevent them from conducting political meetings using his name. He has moved a civil suit in a Chennai court seeking an injunction on these 11 individuals.

The development comes after Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar to allow a registered society of their's son's fans to contest as independent candidates in the local body election. The court is likely to come up for a hearing on 27 September.

As per the reports, his father SA Chandrasekhar had registered a political party (Vijay Makkal Iyakkam) in Vijay's name in 2020. The actor had then cleared that he has no connection with the party.

Now, he has reiterated his stand again in a press release where he claimed that he has no connection with the party and warned people not to miss use his name.

Vijay's Statement

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them'', The Times of India quotes him as saying an official statement.

Vijay, who has a good fan following among the Tamil audience, has often taken stands on issues affecting the people. He has been a socially responsible person and never hesitated to take potshots at political parties on and off the screen.

Be it the sarcastic dialogues in Mersal or his remarks against the ruling party's inability to bring the main culprit to book in 23-year-old Subhasri's accident, the actor had never shied away from taking a stand.

On numerous occasions, Vijay had expressed his desire to enter politics, but he is unwilling anybody from his close circle to use his name.

On the professional front, Vijay will be next seen in Beast.