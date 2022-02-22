Vijay Deverakonda seems to have put to rest all the speculations regarding his marriage with Rashmika Mandanna to rest. Vijay took to social media and seemed to be replying to the ongoing news and rumors of his wedding with Dear Comrade co-star, Rashmika. With one single indirect tweet, Vijay has broken many hearts and fans were rooting for the couple to make it official soon.

The news of the two being together has made been grabbing headlines for a long time now. A report had confirmed that the two were quite serious about one another and were spending quality time together. It had further stated that the two were giving the next step some serious thought and were probably ready to get married.

Vijay's tweet

The news of their wedding spread like wildfire and the actor wrote took to social media to clarify. He wrote, "As usual nonsense..Don't we just ❤️ da news!" Rashmika, on the other hand, has maintained silence on the whole matter. The rumored couple has worked together in two films - Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Vijay and Rashmika were spotted on dinner dates and hanging out together. The duo also seem to be enjoying the company of each others' families. The report further states that while Rashmika has bought a home in Mumbai, the two even spent the New Year with Vijay's brothers. The Pushpa actress is also said to share a great camaraderie with Vijay's mother.