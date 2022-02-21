Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are said to be more than just friends. And, if some reports are to be believed, the two might tie the knot this year. The duo has often been spotted together hanging out and on dinners. The news of the two being together has made been grabbing headlines for a long time now.

Wedding bells?

And the latest we hear is that the two are so serious about each other that they might get married this year. Yes, as per an India Today report, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda might get hitched this year.

The report further states that while Rashmika has bought a home in Mumbai, the two even spent the New Year with Vijay's brothers. The Pushpa actress is also said to share a great camaraderie with Vijay's mother.

Rashmika's take on love

"I don't know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven't given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable," Rashmika had said in an interview. "For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it's both ways, not just one," she further added.

The rumoured couple has worked together in two films - Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their chemistry in both these films became the talk of the town and off camera too the two seemed bonding like a house on fire. Now, whether the two would make the next move or will these just remain speculations, remains to be seen.