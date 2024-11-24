South superstars Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating for a couple of years. Although the duo have never admitted to dating, the couple often go on vacations together and are also clicked with each other's family members.

Recently, Vijay said that he is in a relationship. Although he didn't reveal the name of the actor he is dating. But as rumour has it, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are rumoured to be dating, were seen together at a restaurant recently.

A photo of Vijay and Rashmika has gone viral, which shows the couple having a cosy romantic breakfast lunch.

Taking to Reddit, a person shared a post featuring the duo.

In the viral picture, Vijay Deverakonda sat at a table having his meal. Rashmika was seen sitting opposite him. In another closeup photo, Rashmika was seen enjoying her dessert. She looked at the plate in the picture. The words, 'good food', were written on the photo. The couple were twinning in blue outfits.

Redditors couldn't stop gushing over their picture.

The Reddit post read, "Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika spotted together."

A user wrote, "This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play Hide and Seek."

Another wrote, "They just don't want to talk about it and ruin a good thing. They don't care that we know, but they will not publicly come out either."

Vijay confirms he is dating

Vijay was in Mumbai to promote his recent song Sahiba with Radhikka Madan. During one of the promotional interviews, he opened up about his relationship status and said, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?" He was also asked whether he ever dated a co-star to which the actor answered with a yes.

Speaking more about love, he added, "I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn't unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized."

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

Rashmika has often seen posting pictures from Vijay's home.

Vijay will soon star in a film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Vijay will be seen in Rahul Sankrithyan. Rashmika is set to reprise her role in the much-awaited movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will also star Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. It's set to hit the theatres on December 5.