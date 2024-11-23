The results of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election were declared on Saturday, November 23. Fahad Ahmad, husband of actor Swara Bhasker and NCP (SCP) leader lost Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar constituency to Sana Malik of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sana Malik daughter of Nawab Malik won by a margin of 3,378 votes

Fahad polled 45,963 votes as opposed to Sana Malik's 49,341. Both Swara and Fahad blamed the EVM machine for being charged at 99 per cent.

Elvish Yadav's comments on Swara Bhasker's attire after Fahad Ahmad gets defeated in Maharastra elections

Taking to X, Fahad shared a video with th caption, 99% battery of CU and dilemma of BJP Alias winning."

He alleged that 99 per cent charged EVM machines gave double/triple votes to his rival, Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik.

In the video, Fahad demanded the recounting of votes for the 16, 17, 18, and 19 rounds and a probe by the Election Commission of India.

Reacting to it, Elvish wrote, "This is your punishment for not keeping Swara in hijab." He also added a half-moon emoticon in his post.

Take a look:

This is your punishment for not keeping swara in hijab ? https://t.co/1GTZnfGdGi — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 23, 2024

Reacting to it, Elvish wrote, "This is your punishment for not keeping Swara in hijab." He also added a half-moon emoticon in his post. Take a look:

Swara also blamed the EVM machine's battery.

As her husband started trailing in Anushakti Nagar after leading for several rounds of vote-counting, Swara took to her official X account and wrote, "In Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by Fahad Zirar Ahmad of NCP-SP... round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead."

Tagging the official account of ECI and the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Swara asked in another post, "How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?"

Swara Bhaskar did everything for her Husband's victory!!



She danced, threatened Hindus, screamed in front of the crowd, provoked them!!



Even took blessings from Maulana Sajjad Nomani?



But unfortunately couldn't prevent Fahad Ahmed's defeat.

So so sorry!!



BETTER LUCK NEXT… pic.twitter.com/pPJG2mFrqQ — Mahesh Vikram Hegde ?? (@mvmeet) November 23, 2024

Swara campaigned for her husband across Maharashtra.

In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged… https://t.co/GknxDWOb5v — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 23, 2024

Swara and Fahad got married in February 2023 under the Special Marriages Act after dating for over two years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa in the same year.

Fahad quit the Samajwadi Party in October to join the NCP (SCP).