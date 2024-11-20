On November 20, 2024, Maharashtra's assembly elections began early this morning at 7 am. Celebrities, citizens, and politicians in Mumbai have made their way to polling booths to exercise their democratic rights. The security is beefed up at the pooling boot.

Among the early voters were television actress Rupali Ganguly, who arrived with her mother, Rajni Ganguly, to cast their votes. Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Ali Fazal, Farhan Akhtar, Farhan's sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Raveena Tandon along with her daughter Rasha Thadani. Shraddha Kapoor along with Padmini Kolhapuri also cast her vote.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kareena, Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, celebs oblige fans with selfies outside polling booth in Mumbai after casting vote

Kareena Kapoor arrived to vote with Saif Ali Khan. Salim Khan and Helen were also spotted arriving at the polling booth.

Celebs showed their inked finger as they cast their democratic rights.

Most of them clicked selfies with fans. Kartik, Ranbir, and Kareena Saif among others obliged for selfies with fans outside the polling booth.

Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia arrived at a polling booth in Latur to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Riteish expressed confidence in the victory of his brothers and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

He said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to form its government in Maharashtra...Both my brothers are going to win. Today is a very important day; it comes once every five years. Today, you choose those who will represent you in the assembly. I urge all voters, especially first-time voters, to come out in large numbers and vote. Also, take your elderly parents and grandparents to the polling booth."

Genelia said, "Everyone has the right to cast their votes. People should come out and practice their rights. It is an important day today, you can make a big difference."

Amit Deshmukh, the elder son of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, is running for election for the fourth time. The three-term Congress MLA is facing BJP candidate Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, former union home minister in Latur City.

In Latur Rural constituency, Amit's younger brother and sitting MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, is pitted against BJP's member of the legislative council Ramesh Karad.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm.