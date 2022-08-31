The Bollywood industry seems to be going through a tough time. Out of the dozens of big-budget movies released this year, Bollywood has only seen two movies make it big at the box office.

Movies of superstars Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Kangana Ranaut bombed at the box office.

From movies like Samrat Prithviraj, Dhaakad to the recent Laal Singh Chaddha have unfortunately failed at doing even basic business, let alone entering the 100 crore club.

The recently released Liger starring South Star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey also seems to be biting the dust. Vijay's recent remark about the trend of boycotting Bollywood movies, hadn't gone down well not just with the audience but also with the owner of a popular movie theatre.

Manoj Desai, the owner of Mumbai's extremely famous theatre Gaiety Galaxy was recently miffed with Vijay for his 'arrogant' remark on "Boycott Liger."

Upon learning about it, Vijay chose to personally meet Desai and clear out the misunderstanding. Further upon sorting out all issues, Vijay and Manoj also posed together for a picture where they were seen are smiling.

#Liger :#VijayDeverakonda met Mumbai Exhibitor #ManojDesai and expressed regret about his recent comments about the Boycott/OTT Issues (which are allegedly taken out of context). He will be promoting Liger in Dubai tomorrow at #AsiaCup (Courtesy - Filmi Fever) pic.twitter.com/Xa78C1lBEf — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 28, 2022

For the uninitiated, Vijay Deverakonda had recently stated that he did not fear the audience and wasn't scared of the boycott trend going on in Bollywood. In fact, at one of the promotional events of Liger, he even promised that the movie will rock at the theatres. After kickstarting a good opening day, Liger is now witnessing a huge dip at the box office.

Gaiety Galaxy owner, in an interview with Bollywood Life, upon seeing the poor performance of Liger, claimed that he faced a huge loss in bookings mainly because of Vijay's irresponsible statements and ego.

In a YouTube video, he had lashed out saying, "Why are you (Vijay) showing smartness by saying 'Boycott our movie'? People won't even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacted our bookings." He added, "Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not 'Konda Konda'. You are talking like an anaconda. 'Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi', when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. anyways, it's your wish."

Mr Desai also cited Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar as he lashed out at Vijay. "Mr Vijay, it seems, you have become arrogant, 'Watch the movie or if you don't wish to then don't watch', haven't you seen its impact. If the audience will not watch, see what Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going through," said Desai.

He further said, "I had high expectations from the movie, but such statements during the interview have had harsh impacts. One shouldn't do this and never pay heed to hashtags."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan who seemed to be annoyed with the "Boycott Bollywood" trend had asked followers to simply not watch their movie if they didn't want to. In reciprocation to her 'request', the audience for real refused to watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres making the movie bite the dust.