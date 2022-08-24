Vijay Deverakonda's much-hyped Liger has done exceptional business before its release. The multilingual flick is hitting the screens on Thursday, August 25, to a huge hype.

Liger Pre Release Business

The Puri Jagannaddh-directorial has collected Rs 22 crore from the sale of theatrical rights of Nizam region. Ceded region comes second in terms of pre-release business as the rights were sold for Rs 9 crore.

It is followed by Vizag (Rs 6 crore), East (Rs 4 crore), West (Rs 3.5 crore), Krishna (Rs 4 crore), Guntur (Rs 4.5 crore) and Nellore (Rs 2 crore). The film has made a business of Rs 55 crore from the sale of theatrical rights from Andhra and Telangana rights.

The theatrical rights of Karnataka fetched Rs 5 crore for the makers, Rs 2.5 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.5 crore from Kerala and Rs 12 crore from the rest of the country.

The overseas rights of Liger were sold for Rs 9 crore.

In total, the multilingual film has made a pre-release business (theatrical) of Rs 81 crore worldwide.

Liger is a sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and Vishu Reddy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

His earlier movies like Geetha Govindam had made a pre-release business of Rs 15 crore, NOTA (Rs 25 crore) and Dear Comrade (Rs 33 crore)

Considering the business of these films, his pre-release business made by his latest venture indicates the crazy around the flick.