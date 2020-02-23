World Famous Lover has tanked at the box office and this is something that wasn't expected. Usually, expectations of a Vijay Deverakonda film are high. But unfortunately, it couldn't live up to the expectations of the audiences.

This film is directed by Kranthi Madhav, who has made some amazing films like Onamalu and Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju. Two years ago, this man-made a film called Ungarala Rambabu, which was nothing less than a disaster. So almost after two years, the director has made World Famous Lover and it is said that Vijay Deverakonda has interfered in the direction department and has given his touches to the film.

Vijay to return the remuneration?

During the promotions of the film itself, producer KS Ramarao has revealed that Vijay has worked very closely with other departments too. But unfortunately, Vijay never knew that his interference in direction and screenplay would be one of the reasons for the film being a flop.

Sources have revealed that the director Kranthi Madhav and Vijay Deverakonda have had a war of words in the former's office. Also, going by the news, it is believed that Vijay has been asked to return the remuneration he has been paid because the producer is suffering losses at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda has been bagging back to back flops into his kitty and it is high time that he needs a hit. NOTA and Dear Comrade have been flops at the box office and post-Geetha Govindam, Vijay hasn't had a hit. Undoubtedly, it is high time for Vijay to change his behaviour and approach towards films, and its makers. Only then, he will bag a hit is what sources close to the actor say.