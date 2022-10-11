Vijay Deverakonda got emotional while receiving an award at the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards). The actor choked up and his voice became shaky while he was making an acceptance speech at the awards night. Vijay spoke about how he didn't want to take the award. He also added that he will do better work in the future.

Vijay's emotional speech

"We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up," he said. The Liger star further added, "And today I actually maybe didn't want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made."

Liger's luke warm response

Liger which released on August 25, 2022 tanked at the box office. The film could neither win the critics' approval nor could it fetch audience's love. While Ananya Panday played the lead in the film, Mike Tyson also made his Bollywood debut with this one. Vijay's emotional speech connected with his fans and followers who are waiting for the actor to now bounce back with another project.

On personal front, Vijay has been making news for his equation with Rashmika Mandanna. The two are rumoured to be dating and their followers can't wait for them to make it official. In a recent interview, Rashmika revealed that they are really close friends. She also added that she find the videos and stories on social media about them cute.

Rashmika on dating rumours with Vijay

"I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don't really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance, we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded," she told News18.

She further added, "He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things."