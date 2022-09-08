'Koffee With Karan' episodes are undoubtedly incomplete without any controversy or a guest making surprising revelations and thus maintaining the tradition the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, which will see Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will brew some exciting B-town news that are surely to turn heads.

As usual KJo was trying to reveal the relationship status of the two 'Phone Booth' stars Ishaan and Siddhant, which straight away made the director bring the pointer towards Ishaan. Karan asked Ishaan if he broke up with Ananya recently. To which Ishaan said, "Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently?"

Is Ishaan Khattar single?

Karan Johar further pointed at the time when he had asked the same question to Ananya Pandey on the show. Responding to this, Khattar said he was rather mean to her. The host further clarified that a break-up is always mutual.

Ishaan further added that, "How does it matter who broke up with whom?" and confirmed that he is single at the moment. When asked about his equation with Ananya Panday at the moment, Ishaan said, "Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so."

Vijay Deverekonda is the reason for break up?

For the unversed, when the 'Liger' stars Vijay Deverekonda and Ananya Pandey had appeared on the show a few weeks back, Karan tried his best to dig up some details on both of them about their relationship. The filmmaker asked Ananya, "You broke up with Ishaan? You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan." However, Ananya refused to comment on KJo's question.

While speaking to Ishaan about Ananya, KJo said, "I told her, 'You went out with Vijay while dating Ishaan'. She was like, 'It was all friendly...' They must have not gone on a date... I didn't mean to imply..."

There were reports that Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey dated briefly and they have co-starred in the 2020 film 'Khaali Peeli'. In 2021, the rumoured couple was spotted in Maldives together.