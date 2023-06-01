Pan India stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are busy filming in Turkey for the romantic drama Kushi. Apart from Samantha, and Vijay, the film's director Shiva Nirvana is also exploring Turkey.

Apart from the film's shoot, Samantha, Vijay, and the film's director Shiva Nirvana is also having a nice time at one of the popular tourist destinations. Samantha took a picture with Vijay Deverakonda, which was clicked by Shiva. She wrote, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by. What a year it has been!"

Many fans called the two a cute pair in the comments.

While one fan wrote, "Aren't they cute together?"

Another wrote, "How cute❤️ and the caption."

Vijay took to Instagram Stories and shared Samantha's post and wrote, "Favourite girl" with a hug and red heart emoji,

For the unversed, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda teamed up for Khushi way back in 2019, but the pandemic, Samantha's health and other her other commitments delayed the project.

Professional front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda have earlier starred in the hit film Mahanati, headlined by Keerthy Suresh. Kushi will release in theatres on September 1.

Samantha will next be seen in the Indian version of Citadel' along with Varun Dhawan.