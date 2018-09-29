Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is foraying into Kollywood with his next movie NOTA, could not have got a better stage than Bigg Boss Tamil 2 to promote his film. Yes, Vijay TV has announced the news about of his presence in the reality show on its social media accounts.

Vijay Deverakonda is seen alongside Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finalists. The actor is using the stage to reach out to the Tamil audience to help his movie get a good opening for the film next week. Indeed, he has added colour to the finale.

The Arjun Reddy star is currently in Chennai to promote his upcoming movie NOTA. He is on interview giving spree as he has spoken to YouTube channels, TV channels, websites and newspapers.

Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan fame has directed the political thriller. Mehreen Pirzada plays the female lead in which Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestant Yashika Aannand is also part of the flick.

Meanwhile, the shooting of grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 has been completed and Riythvika is rumoured to have won the trophy.