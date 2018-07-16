Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda has auctioned his Filmfare award for Arjun Reddy for Rs 25 lakh, which he has decided to donate to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

Vijay Devarakonda made his debut as a hero with the blockbuster movie Pelli Choopulu in 2016. He won the best actor Filmfare award for his performance in his second film Arjun Reddy. The actor invited media and his fans for a surprise sundowner party for his fans, who he calls the Rowdies. He then auctioned the Filmfare trophy that he won for Arjun Reddy.

Vijay posted two photos on Facebook and wrote, "The 1st Rowdy Club Sundowner Party. Filmfare given away.25 lakhs raised for CMRF Divi labs you are now a part of my journey. This blacklady is special to all of us. I shall show my appreciation by visiting you all :) Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao - KTR Anna we've seen this through successfully and in style - 25lakhs I can't wait to see you and hand it over." [ sic]

Divi Labs' Shakunthala and Kiran Divi bought Vijay Devarakonda's Filmfare Trophy for Rs 25 lakh. After the auction, the actor addressed the media and said he was paid Rs 5 lakhs as his remuneration for Arjun Reddy and demanded to give the same amount for the Filmfare trophy – black lady.

Vijay Devarakonda added that Divi Labs offered him four times more than his salary and also asked him to keep the trophy. But the actor declined their offer, saying that the staff working at Divi labs must feel proud that they have contributed toward a noble cause.

Vijay Devarakonda has four big-ticket projects in his kitty. He has already wrapped up the shooting for Geetha Govindam and Taxiwala, which are slated to hit the screens soon. He is currently busy shooting for NOTA and after completing this project, he would take up the filming of Dear Comrade.