In a grand event last evening, Vijay expressed his gratitude to his fans for the massive success of his recent release Leo. The fans-only event was attended by the film's cast and crew, including director Lokesh Kanagaraj, screenwriters Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy, actors Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, George Maryan, Madonna Sebastian, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and more. Here are a few key takeaways from the grand event.

Vijay urged his fans to not engage in toxic fan wars on social media. He also requested to watch the cinema as entertainment. This was in response to the controversy surrounding the use of cigarettes and abusive words in Leo. Ever since the trailer launch, the actor was under criticism for using cuss words in his movies and promoting smoking. "Cinema is a creator's imagination, take the positives and let go of the negatives," he advised his fans.

Over the past few months, Vijay fans have engaged in a social media war regarding who is the real superstar. Addressing the issue, the actor said, "There's only one 'Puratchi Thalaivar', only one 'Nadigar Thilagam', only one 'Puratchi Kalaignar Captain', only one Ulaganayagan', only one 'Superstar', only one 'Thala' ... the people are the kings and I am their 'Thalapathy' (commander),"

Regarding the fan fight on social media, the actor said, "A real hero is not someone who achieves what's easy; a real hero is the one who aims big. Dream big; nobody can call your dreams too big to be true."

Interestingly, the icing on the cake came at the end. When the anchor asked him to say something about 2026 (Tamil Nadu assembly elections are due in 2026), he quoted his famous dialogue from his movie Bigil, "Cup'u mukkiyam, Bigilu! Winning the cup is important)." This is the first time the star has slightly hinted at his political entry and the fans erupted in cheers.