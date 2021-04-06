Vijay has apparently sent a message to his fans by arriving on a bicycle to the polling booth. Thus expressing his protest against the ruling government over fuel price and indirectly asking his fans to vote for the DMK.

He sported a green t-shirt and a mask while he came to Vels International Pre School, Neelankarai in Chennai to cast his vote. The clips of the actor riding the bicycle have gone viral.

Vijay vs AIADMK

Vijay has been having issues with the ruling AIADMK for years now. Starting with the unofficial ban on his Thalaivaa, there have been many instances when his movies were reportedly targeted by the two-leaves party.

However, Vijay too never shied away from taking potshots at the government. He used the audio launch functions of his movies as the platform to register to express his unhappiness over the wrongdoings of the AIADMK by making veiled references to the political climate in Tamil Nadu.

For instance, Vijay had spoken about Subasri's death at the audio launch event of Bigil stating that the main culprit was not arrested. "Regarding her unfortunate death, the lorry driver has been arrested and the banner maker has been arrested... but those who must be behind bars are still free," the actor took a potshot at the AIADMK.

Whereas at the Sakar audio launch, he had indirectly hinted at the rising corruption under the AIADMK rule. "We have to pay for even our death certificates now. If the leader is just, his government will flourish. Justice will always win, but it takes time," he said.

His Cycle Ride a Message to Fans

Hence, Vijay riding the bicycle to the polling booth is seen as a message to fans to cast vote for the DMK. "#ThalapathyVijay chose to arrive at a polling booth to cast his vote by a "black and red" color bicycle protesting fuel price hike. Now we know who #Vijay has voted for! Thanks Thalaivaa! @actorvijay #TamilNaduElections #TNElection #TnwithDMK. [sic]" a fan writes.

Tamil Nadu Elections:

The state went for polls on Tuesday, 6 April to elect the 16 Legislative Assembly in 88,000 booths. Many stars that include Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith Kumar have cast their votes.