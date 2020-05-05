Vijay Antony has become a role model for other stars when the business of film industry has come to a standstill due to the lockdown related to Coronavirus outbreak. He has reduced his salaries from the initially agreed amount for his next three movies.

His Upcoming Movies

The music director-turned-actor is working on the movies like Tamizharasan, Agni Siragugal and Khakhi. All these movies are in different stages of completion and scheduled for release in 2020, itself.

"As Tamil cinema got affected due to Corona lock down from March 2020, the completion and release of these three films were delayed by three months and by the time these film's release, it may take another three to four months.

Considering the loss that will be incurred by these three producers, with a view to support them to overcome from this situation, Vijay Antony came forward and offered 25% reduction in his salary for these three films. With this support, he is confident the producers will be able to bring down their overall cost and ensure these three films have a smooth release," a press release from the producer read.

T Siva Praises

Hailing Antony's decision T Siva of Amma Creations, said, "It is very kind of Vijay Antony to accept salary reduction considering the situation we are in due to the lock down for over 50 days and the further delay expected in releasing the films.,"

He also requested other actors and technicians to follow suit to ease the burden of the producers. Meanwhile, other two producers have also wholeheartedly welcomed this 'voluntary salary reduction support' offered by Vijay Antony.

It has to be seen whether stars like Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth and Suriya will be inspired to reduce remunerations for their current projects.

Meanwhile, producer-distributor Dhananjayan Govind has welcomed Antony's decision. He tweeted, "So sweet of @vijayantony to come forward & accept 25% salary reduction for three of his films, worth Rs.1 crore each, releasing this year. It's a pioneering step by a leading artiste. May his tribe increase for the welfare of Tamil Cinema. [sic]"