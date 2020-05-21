Thalapathy Vijay has once again proved that he is ahead of his peers in popularity. The actor has retained his numero uno position to become Most Popular Male Stars in Tamil Cinema in the month of April 2020.

Vijay, Most Popular Actor

A report shared by Ormax Media says that Vijay is the Most Popular Stars in Tamil Cinema in April 2020. The actor's movie Master was supposed to be released in the month, but was postponed due to the lockdown.This was one of the reasons probably why he retained his popularity, resulting in the number one spot.

Ajith at No. 2

Ajith Kumar is in the second position. It is quite surprising to note that without any updates on his movies or about his personal life, he has managed to retain the second spot, while Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has been pushed to the third place.

Whereas Suriya was in the news after extending his support to his wife Jyothika, who was in the centre of a controversy when an old clip of her went viral. Not to forget, the Ghajini star's announcement on his wife Ponmagal Vandhal digital release also helped him to hit the headlines.

He is followed by Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, Vikram and Karthi aka Karthik Kumar are in the next five positions. However, Ormax Media has not revealed the parameter that it followed to measure the popularity and how it collected its data, while announcing the results.

Vijay's Master Release

On the other hand, the post-production works of Vijay's Master has commenced. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is wasting no time to finish off all the pending works. Although there is no updates on the release date, there are lots of speculations around it.

While some reports claim that Master might be out on 22 June to coincide with Vijay's birthday, a few reports say that the flick, which has Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles, might hit the screens for Diwali.