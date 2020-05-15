Vignesh Shivan is not a person who takes negative comments, lightly. This was evident when had openly slammed a journalist for mocking the poor performance of his movie Thaanaa Serndha Koottam at the box office in 2018.

Vignesh Attacked

Now, there is yet another instance where Vignesh Shivan is verbally attacked by his follower on Instagram. The filmmaker had wished Nayanthara's mom Omana Kurian on Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to you Mrs. Kurian... you've done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child We love you sooo much amma thank u ammuuuu . [sic]" he wrote.

A follower slammed Vignesh Shivan for posting his girlfriend Nayanthara's mother picture and urged him to wish his mother. ""I wished bro..happy mother's day to you too...she has given birth to such a nice kind hearted person like you..God Bless her'.[sic]" the filmmaker silenced the troll in style.

However, majority of his followers did not raise any objection over Vignesh wishing Nayanthara's mother. The post has garnered over 2.1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Vignesh's Wishes to Mom

The filmmaker, before wishing Omana Kurian, had wished his mother and it looks like the follower, who questioned him, did not the other post in which he shared his mother Meena Kumari's picture and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day our access to God everyday ... the most selfless characters in our lives ! May They always be blessed with the best of everything!! love you mommy & my sister #happymothersday #godbless. [sic]"

On the professional front, he is working on Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni.