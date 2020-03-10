Vignesh Shivan has shared his Women's Day message on his social media account. Like other celebrities, he has not 'copy-pasted' the quotes or messages, rather shared his views on women.

Vignesh Shivan's Message

In his message posted on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan, who is in love with Nayanthara, has shared his sweetheart's picture and stated that women should be treated with dignity and respect on everyday basis and not just one day.

He wants women to be set free and given freedom in the society which practised patriarchy for centuries. The filmmaker said, "Every day is her day! Keep loving , keep admiring , keep supporting the women around you ! Shower her with utmost care , respect ... make sure she's always looked at with a lot of dignity & love ! Above all let them be free & independent !! Happy women's day Without women ... we have nothing to do in this world !!! Without men ... they should be able to achieve anything & everything ! Towards a positive , cheerful environment .. wishing all a happy #women'sDay #happywomensday #women #Nofilter #wikkiclicks #shotoniphone. [sic]"

His message has got overwhelming response from the fans as the post has garnered over 1.27 lakh likes on Instagram.

Nayan, a Role Model

Nayanthara is a role model for aspiring actress. She is strong and that reflects in the way she has been conducting herself in the industry for over a decade now. Today, she is the highest-paid actress of South India. Interestingly, stories are being exclusively keeping her in mind in an industry which has been treating actresses like eye-candies.

She has overcome personal turmoil and has reinstated her position in South Indian film industry.