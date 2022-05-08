If reports are true, Nayantara is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on June 9 in Tirupathi. The couple has been dating for quite some time now and more recently they have been painting the town red with their public display of love.

It looks like the couple had shortlisted Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh as the venue for the big day. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with invitations only for close friends and relatives.

The couple got engaged secretly in a private ceremony. Things came to the limelight when the actress flaunted her engagement rin in an Instagram post. Later she confirmed the same in a television interview.

"It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn't want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet," the actress clarified.

Vignesh too expressed the same thoughts and in an interview with an entertainment website, he said, "Rumours about weddings keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now."

Vignesh's recent release Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha alongside Nayantara is having a great run at the box office. Celebrating the success, Vignesh wrote, "#ThanksGiving at #Thirupathi! We prayed & asked for a #BlockBuster! You gave it dear #venkateshwaraswamy #Thirumala #Thirupathi #Elumazhaiyaan ! Here we are thanking you for all the blessings, love & support! All that we want is your love & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!! #Prayers & hard work #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #Blockbuster #people #favourite (sic)."