The issues between Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam producer Mathialagan have apparently ended after the former released a press release to express his positive words about the movie and the producer.

"Wishing the best for the film's worldwide release:) watched the film and felts it's a complete one & a good thriller for the audience to enjoy Thrillers being the flavour of the season , am sure this movie Wil get the acknowledgement it deserves :) [sic]," Nayanthara's beau said in the press release.

Hailing the good performance of Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Solid performances from the lead Nayanthara & all the other cast .. Sincere efforts from the crew helmed by Chakri to bring out a technically sleek & strong movie ! [sic]"

Vignesh Shivan had a mention about the commitment shown by the producer over its release. "Pleased to see a producer having this much of care & affinity towards his product Mr. Madhiazhagan's sincere efforts to give the film a good release shows his conviction for good content ! Personally we've had some bitter moments which I feel was unfortunate & unnecessary but end of the day it all takes a good conversation to end things on the right note :) We all work in the same industry & it's always good to have the good Will & positivity floating around always! [sic]" he added.

There were issues between Vignesh Shivan and Mathialagan. Especially, the comments made by the former when Radha Ravi slut-shamed Nayanthara at her absence at the film's audio launch had impact on the business part of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

Now, it looks like they have sorted out the issue and all is well between both the parties. As a result, Vignesh Shivan has sent his good wishes.

"With that thought , I wish the best for Kolaiyudhir Kalam a successful run at the box office ! Mainly for the conviction of mr madhi ...Cheers! Hope audience support this film like always![ sic]" Nayan's boyfriend ended.