Shortly after the arrest of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh for his derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended the minister citing contradictory views. Singh has been relieved from all responsibilities and assignments with immediate effect.

"You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear of Rules XXV, 10(a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect," the letter signed by Om Pathak, a member secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee, reads.

Pathak further wrote, "Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why you should not be expelled from the party."

"Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than September 2," Pathak added.

Prophet row in Hyderabad

The member of Telangana Legislative Assembly was arrested following huge protests by Muslims in parts of Hyderabad after he uploaded a video on Facebook making derogatory comments. Police have booked a case against the MLA from Goshamahal constituency at Dabeerpura police station. He has been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

The police took the action after scores of Muslims gathered at the police commissioner's office and different police stations on Monday night. The protesters demanded immediate action against Raja Singh.

The protesters were taken into preventive custody and shifted to various police stations. Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody last Saturday for threatening to disrupt comedian Munawar Faruqui's show. The comedian's show was held amid tight security.

The BJP MLA, who had alleged that the comedian insulted Hindu Gods, posted a video on Facebook last night saying it was a 'comedy' video like Faruqui's comedy. The video was later removed.

Raja Singh, who allegedly repeated the derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, denied that he insulted sentiments of any community. He said it was a comedy video aimed against Faruqui.

Following the protests, police stepped up security in Hyderabad and in other parts of the state as a precautionary measure. Additional forces were deployed and police intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Raja Singh is notorious for making provocative speeches and derogatory remarks against other religions. In June, he was booked for making offensive remarks against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered against him.

The police booked the controversial MLA on a complaint by a local resident, who cited a video of the MLA on YouTube. Raja Singh allegedly used derogatory words against the Sufi saint and his dargah at Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Earlier, in February he was booked for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters. The Hyderabad Police had booked him on the direction of the Election Commission of India after he openly threatened Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don't vote for the BJP.

(With additional agency inputs)