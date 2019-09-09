Many viewers are upset with the elimination of Ali Reza from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and they have threatened Star Maa to stop watching Akkineni Nagarjuna's show if Ali is not brought back on it.

Ali Reza was nominated for the eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 along with Ravikrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta and Sreemukhi in the seventh week. Online surveys conducted on various portal showed that he was safe from the elimination, while they predicted Mahesh Vitta to be the one, who would be shown doors. After seeing these poll results, not many expected him to be out of the house.

But many viewers were shocked on Sunday night when Akkineni Nagarjuna showed doors to Ali Reza on Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Some of them took to Twitter to express their anger against Star Maa.

They said that Ali Reza may be aggressive and impatient, but he is performing well in all the task. He is the true entertainer of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and he is the reason for many to watch this reality TV show. But the makers of the show has made the wrong decision by eliminating him from the house. They requested Star Maa to bring him back. Otherwise, they would stop watching the show.

Here is how viewers reacted to Ali Reza's elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3:

Akhil gvs @akhil_gvs

@StarMaa pure bullshit...The best player in whole #BiggBossTelugu among all 3 seasons @ActorAliReza ...pure gambling #AliReza The Best

Aisha Qadri @aishaqadri7

#Alireza was the only reason I tolerated and watched #BiggBossTelugu3 How can you eliminate the strongest contestant from the house? I can't believe Ali got less votes compared to Mahesh and Ravi. You have to bring him back to increase or maintain your current TRP ratings

Sai Sireesha.P @sireesha139

Very first time watching #BiggBossTelugu3 because of my some favourite contestants and it's been 50days and one among them #AliReza ❤ is the best with 110% & eliminated, reason of unfair nomination. Want him back, mates felt emotional who are close to him.

Sridhar Banoth @SridharBanoth1

#AliReza from tomorrow onwards NO big Boss...

Chitti Babu @93737kqlshs

#BiggBossTelugu3 Except impatience and anger... He is very good...Top 5 material #AliReza

Bhagya Sri Kotnana @bhagyasrik3

@StarMaa plss make #AliReza back to BB3 #BringBackAliReza.. Many people stopped watching BB3 becoz of #AliReza elimination.. After bringing back Ali to BB3 we will watch BB3 Its true. Plss bring Ali back

Ismart Sekhar @IsmartSekhar

#alireza eliminated Will not watch Bigg boss again

Ramya @Ramya19382273

Bring back Ali Reza to BB3.We are not going to watch BB3 without Ali in the house. He is more capable and strong contestant than other contestants in the house.Everyone feel the decision that starmaa has taken is completely wrong. We want Ali back in BB3. #BringBackAli @StarMaa

N@N! @MrPerfect2_0

I am Not Fan of #alireza but Alanti valanu mundhe Eliminate cheste Game will be Bore i think, Game lo Agrresive vundadhu, Okadu Pulihora Kalupthadu, inko Couple Eppudu sodhi, Okaru Loud Speaker, Inkokadu No seriosness on Game, Hope it's Boring day by day

Susanthmuni @Susanthmuni1

We were shocked at the elimination of ali reza. He was the only player who played genuinely taking off mask completely . Without ali reza biggbiss 3 is not interesting. We stopped watching from now on

Gunashekar_nrg @gunashe44650485

Saddest moment in bigboss history.. in whole @india . #alireza got eliminated on 50th episode of @bigbossTelugu #bigbosstelugu3 ... It's hard to watch it without him .. #ShivaJyothi #shreemukhi @iamnagarjuna @NameisNani

