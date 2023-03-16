Two years after being engaged, actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani have called it quits. The two have broken their engagement and have parted ways. The couple had announced their engagement in front of Taj Mahal, as a mark of their sacred relationship, back in 2021. The news of their break-up has shocked everyone since, there were rumours of the two ready to tie the knot.

Couple parts ways

Vidyut and Nandita were spotted at Alanna Panday's haldi ceremony but maintained their distance from one another. "Vidyut's reclusiveness in the social circuit is a reason behind their distance," a source told IANS. As per a TOI report, Vidyut had popped the question to Nandita in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. And the two had then exchanged rings.

The dreamy engagement

Pictures of the couple had shown both twinning in shades of white. While Vidyut opted to go for all white, Nandita was wearing a beautiful skirt and had paired it up with a nice tee and a sling bag. Nandita is a well-known fashion designer and a popular face in the entertainment circuit. Many celebs on social media had congratulated the couple.

Despite being engaged, the two were never seen together in public. Hence, the news of them parting ways is as surprising as their engagement news.