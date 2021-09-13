Bollywood action icon Vidyut Jammwal has confirmed his engagement with Nandita Mahtani, one of the most popular fashion designers in Tinsel town. In a recent post on Instagram, the actor revealed that they got engaged on September 01, and in a picture shared, the duo can be seen rock climbing. In the image, the couple can be seen holding their hands and posing for the camera.

Vidyut and Nandita celebrated their love in Taj Mahal

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani had celebrated their special occasion in the Taj Mahal. A week ago, pictures of the duo in front of the Taj Mahal had gone viral online, and it has made several people believe that they are planning to get married soon. And now, amid speculations and rumors, the Commando actor himself has confirmed his engagement news.

Nandita Mahtani is one of the most popular fashion designers in the industry, and she has been designing and styling Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

Vidyut Jammwal: Upcoming movies

Vidyut Jammwal is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Sanak: Hope Under Siege. The film stars Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal in other prominent roles. Kanishk Sharma is directing this movie, and the film is expected to be a high voltage action thriller.

Another movie of Vidyut Jammwal that is currently in its production stage is Khuda Haafiz Chapter II directed by Faruk Kabir. Touted to be an action flick, this film is a sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. Shivaleeka Oberoi is playing the role of the lady lead in this movie.