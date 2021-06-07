Vidya Venkatraman

Can you imagine quitting your full-fledged job disbursing your annual salary? Swapping the substantial working hours to a perpetual body? Risking everything when the Universe was fighting against time and economy? It takes courage to step into something astonishing.

Vidya fought for her dreams, pushed her boundaries, and turned her challenges into embracing hands to help brands find their online presence efficiently and effectively. She endowed Meraki & Co. in May 2020, equipping creatively driven and digitally focused marketing solutions to businesses. Started with two people solely dedicated towards helping clients to build and maintain their online presence. Today, lining up the specialized team of social media managers, website developers, bloggers & content creators, photographers & videographers, the team has helped over 50+ brands with personalized and professional marketing quick-fixes, she claims.

She grew the company to emerge as a go-to-platform as a brand consultant, providing PR, media campaigning activities, and other brand-associated services. Even after stumbling blocks during the pandemic, hiring employees to client servicing everything was twice as difficult against the normal situation, despite her going overboard and onboarding 20+ retainer clients along with multiple one-time branding setup projects. Everything was difficult against the normal situation, hindrances of traveling, commuting, even communication perplexities while pushing into the digital world. But once things fall into place and that "happy glee" as she mentions on the client's face over a zoom call makes everything worth it.

Not only the technicalities make a brand successful but also the emotions that associate with them forever, and here they put profound affection for the brands and help them create an opportune brand's image that ensures making it more empathetic, akin, and lucrative, she says.

The young lady believes in Reset, Restart, and Refocus as many times as you need to as every button cares for the results and the company puts everything to assure top-notch quality for their clients, understanding the qualms, deciphering, and putting the staircase to resolve. She says she has the vision to drive a new era of development, growth, and productivity in the digital world.

As a teenager, she used to thrive on daily challenges and accomplished them by putting her soul into them. So, taking a calculated risk during the COVID pandemic, she jumped right into following her dreams and incepted Meraki, as the name suggests, putting your creative soul in whatever you do, she lives by this motto in life and now through this company.

She says she never failed to listen to her heart and instinct which proximate her manifestation and journey of success. She says she knew exactly what she wanted and how to expand her horizons and score top by setting her milestone insight from the beginning. Graduated from IBS Bangalore with a major in Marketing and in adherence to work for multiple leading organizations and growing avenues like Practo, Indiabulls, Yellow tie hospitality, Aflatoon, and Fashion TV for 4 years gaining immediate and extreme exposure. In the time, she inferred the rift in industries and tried conjoining everything under one roof through the digital world. She knew the time has changed and it will not be going to bed of roses to colonize this arrangement but she says her commitment and endurance made a lucrative composition offering brands a handful of help turning their vision into reality.