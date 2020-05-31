Actress Vidya Balan is spending her lockdown period by watching classic films, and says it is great to watch older films and revisit the memories.

Asked how she is spending quality time with her family during the lockdown, Vidya said, "I love watching my films on television with my entire family. It is always great to watch older films and revisit the memories grooving on evergreen songs."

The actress is admired by fans for her roles in movies like Tumhari Sulu and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. She essayed the role of a radio jockey in both films.

Talking about her experience being an RJ, Vidya Balan said, "I think the most fascinating aspect of an RJ is that you have to convey everything through your voice. Yet with this challenge, it's great to see how RJs connect so beautifully with the listeners. In both my films 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and Tumhari Sulu, the RJs were completely different people with completely different styles and I think that was very challenging for me."

The actress said that she "can never get bored of watching" her film Tumhari Sulu again and again on "television especially when I see my family enjoying it".

Tumhari Sulu will air on Sony MAX on June 3. "Tumhari Sulu is a story that gives hope to viewers that everything is possible. Whenever you need inspiration please watch the film," she added.