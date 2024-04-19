Today, April 19, two films were released in theatres. One is Do Aur Do Pyaar, which marks the directorial debut of Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The next film that has hit cinemas today is Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2. The film talks about youth's obsession with going all out to prove themselves to others in the dark web and explores stories that are real raw and based on true events.

Vidya Balan- Pratik Gandhi shine

One of the stories explores a reality show, judged by Anu Malik. Another story is that of a young boy obsessed with the validation of likes and views. In the race to be ahead of others, he decides to document conversations with his mother to get skyrocketing views.

On the other hand, Do Aur Do Pyaar focuses on the lives of two married couples who fall out of love and secretly pursue relationships outside their marriage.

Kavya [Vidya Balan] and Ani [Pratik Gandhi] are married. Vikram [Sendhil Ramamurthy] and Nora [Ileana D'Cruz] are another couple who are married.

Meanwhile, over time, Kavya [Vidya Balan] falls for Vikram [Sendhil Ramamurthy], while Nora [Ileana D'Cruz] falls for Ani [Pratik Gandhi] and eventually, this leads to further turmoil in the relationship.

The already messed-up situation gets messier, as they don't know which love to choose.

There is heartbreak, infidelity and how couples handle modern-age marriage. The chemistry between Vidya and Pratik is to watch out for.

There is love, vulnerability and loneliness between married couples, which will leave you with a question mark.

The journey of love and passion, wrapped in the complexities if society and marriage, is what Do Aur Do Pyaar is all about.

#DoAurDoPyaarReview



The One Perfect Rom-Com with Reality Dose in it.



Rating - ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️ ?



You will fall in love with @vidya_balan again, she is just amazing as 'Tumhari Sulu'. ?#DoAurDoPyaar is not the usual Rom-Com, it joyfully makes you introspect your own relationships.… — Naimul Alam Jamil (@NaimulAlamJamil) April 19, 2024

Movie-goers who have watched the film thronged to social media and shared their review about the film.

Review - Do Aur Do Pyaar

Rating - 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#DoAurDoPyaar is a adorable film…#VidyaBalan and #PratikGandhi have done amazing work #IleanaDcruz impresses..



It is an uncomplicated film of a visibly unhappy married couple seeking love outside of their marriage. But… pic.twitter.com/kg4BZgDD3y — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 19, 2024

Fans were blown away by the lip-lock between Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan.

A user wrote, "I'm not an expert on relationships but #DoAurDoPyaar really treads onto difficult territories. Fine performance by lead cast.."

Another wrote, "Vidya has once again proved that she can play any character with utmost beauty. The actress gave a wonderful performance as Kavya in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar Mein'#DoAurDoPyaar.."

The third one said, "The film's title, "Do Aur Do Pyaar," hints at the complexities of relationships and the various forms love can take, setting the stage for an engaging narrative.#DoAurDoPyaar.."