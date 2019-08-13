On the occasion of Sridevi's 56th birthday, Vidya Balan launched the cover of a book on the late actress. Written by Satyarth Nayak, the book is titled "Sridevi – Girl. Woman. Superstar".

Vidya shared the cover of the book on Twitter with a caption that read, "I am honoured and delighted to officially launch the Cover of the Penguin book on the iconic Sridevi on her 56th birthday today. Congratulations to author @SatyarthNayak, dear @BoneyKapoor sir and the @PenguinIndia mavericks @mileeashwarya and @film_worm".

The monochrome cover of the book shows Sridevi in an elegant avatar that she always had. Sridevi's life has been a roller coaster ride with a few controversial episodes too. Even her death happened under mysterious circumstances. It will be interesting to see what aspects of the iconic actress' life the author focussed on the most.

Sridevi was found dead inside a bathtub at a hotel room in Dubai. She was there along with her family to attend a wedding. Although a lot of suspicions had surrounded her demise, it was eventually declared that she had died due to accidental drowning, and there was no foul play.

However, some still refuse to believe the police investigation. Recently, Kerala DGP Rishiraj Singh had claimed that Sridevi did not die due to accidental drowning, and it was a murder.

However, her husband Boney Kapoor rubbished the claims and had told a publication, "I don't want to react to such stupid stories. There is no need to react because such stupid stories keep coming. Basically, this is somebody's figment of imagination". Sridevi had died on February 24.